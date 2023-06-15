India to buy Predator drones, set for 'game changing' deal ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the acquisition of US-manufactured Predator drones on Thursday. The game changing deal has got the nod from the Indian government ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States next week.

The acceptance of necessity (AON) has come from the DAC which means that the international deal can now be negotiated. The specifics of the deal is likely to be announced during PM Modi’s visit to the US on 22 June.

“The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security,” news agency ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

According to a report by ToI, under the proposed deal, India will acquire 31 high-altitude, long-endurance Predator drones equipped with strike capabilities, including missiles from the US. They will be evenly distributed among the three services: 8 for the Indian Army, 8 for the Indian Air Force, and potentially 15 for the Indian Navy.

These drones are intended for surveillance along the border areas.

The Predator drones have been a long standing demand of the armed forces but it was put on hold in order to give a boost to the “Make In India” programe.

The ToI report said the deal is said to be of 32,000 crore. There is a possibility of MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) along with the deal which means the manufacturers of the creditor will set up a rare facility in India.

As per the initial plans, the deal involved acquisition of 30 American Predator drones which were to be equally distributed among the three services.

The drones — the MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones — are produced by General Atomics, an American energy and defence company. The high-altitude long-endurance drones come armed with precision strike missiles which are said to be capable of targeting enemy assets with a high accuracy.

Currently, India is operating two predator drones which were hired on lease from an American firm and they have been helping the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean region.

With inputs from agencies

