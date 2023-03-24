India tells UK to deport 4 Khalistanis involved in London High Commission attack

London: The Indian government has urged authorities in UK to deport individuals involved in vandalising the Indian High Commission in London.

As per CNN-News18, among those involved in this week’s violence, had possessed Indian passports, and were reportedly seeking asylum in the UK, citing ‘political persecution’. However, it was later identified that the people were part of the Khalistani separatist movement and had carried out attacks against members of the Indian diaspora elsewhere in Britain.

An individual identified as Avtar Khanda has been living in UK for several years. He is also one of the prominent leaders of the Khalistan movement.

Khanda was arrested for vandalising the premises of the Indian High Commission in London. On March 19, the perpetrator climbed onto the balcony of the building and replaced the Indian National flag with Khalistani flag.

Other individuals involved in the act include Harjeet Singh, Manroop Singh, Mandeep Singh and Rajinder Singh. The four also held Indian passports and remain actively involved in the separatist movement.

These individuals also held Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards.

They have played a significant role in organising recent protests and inciting violence against the Government of India.

The government now wants to hold them responsible and has urged the UK government to send them back to India for investigating the violence.

Also, other people who were involved in the violence have British passports, people familiar with the developments said.

Another report by CNN-News18 says that Avtar Khanda has also radicalised a number of young Sikhs overseas. Khanda is reportedly also the “main handler” of fugitive Amritpal Singh.

