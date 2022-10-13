India tells Canada to stop Khalistan referendum, take action against banned groups

Ontario (Canada): India urged Canada to condemn the so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ by banned terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in Ontario on November 6 and take action against those promoting terrorism and violence against the world’s largest democracy.

India asked Canada’s Justin Trudeau government to stop the so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ and ensure that no Canadian government property is used to spread hatred or calls for violence against the Indian people.

On Tuesday, the High Commission in Ottawa placed a demarche on the executive director of Global Affairs Canada in Ontario, saying that the so-called referendum on November 6 at the Paul Coffey Arena in Mississauga would be the second illegal exercise by the banned SFJ. A similar exercise was held on September 18 in Brampton, Ontario.

India has informed Canada that anti-India activities are being promoted by violent terrorist organizations that advocate the killings of innocent civilians. New Delhi has reminded the Justin Trudeau government that the two countries had agreed at the highest level not to allow the use of their territories for activities detrimental to each other’s security and national interest.

The Canadian government had earlier told New Delhi in writing that it does not recognize such a so-called “referendum” via a note verbale dated September 16, 2022.

India has urged the Canadian government to condemn in the strongest terms such attempts to promote violence and endanger the territorial integrity of India. It has asked the Trudeau government to ensure that Canadian territory is not used for activities that promote terror, commit violence against the people of India and undermine its national security.

The Indian High Commission has informed their counterparts that the organizers of the referendum are trying to polarize the Indian community and radicalize Sikh students. To vote in the November 6 exercise. It said that the access of the organizers to recruit Indian students is a matter of serious concern as this action of the banned SFJ will give political colour to the Indian student community by dividing them on the basis of religion, besides bringing politics to the campuses.

