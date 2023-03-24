India set to surpass China in need for oil as growth paths diverge

A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.

A swelling population, which has likely already surpassed that of China, will help to underpin that growth along with consumption trends. India’s transition from traditional gasoline and diesel-fueled transport is expected to lag other regions, whereas China’s adoption of electric vehicles is skyrocketing.

While India is unlikely to replicate the mammoth scale of China’s expansive oil network — the nation’s daily crude consumption is triple that of its neighbor — traders and producers looking to tap into diminishing global demand growth will be betting on the South Asian nation into the next decade.

“India was always going to exceed China in a matter of time in terms of being the global demand growth driver, mainly due to demographic factors like population growth,” said Parsley Ong, the head of Asia energy and chemicals research at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong.

China’s economic awakening at the start of the century transformed the nation into a powerhouse consumer of commodities from crude to metals and grains, providing a boost to resource-rich countries across the world. For oil, the end of the boom times is approaching, with top refiner China National Petroleum Corp. recently calling a peak to Chinese oil consumption around 2030.