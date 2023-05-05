India, Russia focus on counter-terrorism at 12th Joint Working Group meet

Both India and Russia underlined their commitment to enhancing cooperation on multilateral venues at the 12th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on counterterrorism and bilateral consultations on UN and other matters.

On May 3–4, Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma travelled to Moscow for the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and bilateral engagements between India and Russia on UN and multilateral matters, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs today.

On May 3, Secretary (West) and Oleg Syromolotov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, co-chaired the JWG meeting on counterterrorism.

Representatives of the pertinent departments and agencies attended the session from both India and Russia.

Both parties discussed current terrorist threats at the international and regional levels and reviewed their experiences in combating terrorism and extremism, according to the official statement.

The Russian side praised the New Delhi Declaration’s approval, which put an emphasis on preventing the use of cutting-edge technology for terrorist purposes, and expressed gratitude for India’s election to lead the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Vershinin, participated in bilateral negotiations between India and Russia on UN-related matters on May 4.

There were lengthy conversations between the two sides on a variety of UNSC-related subjects, including its reorganisation. India’s status as a permanent member of the reconstituted UN Security Council (UNSC) has once again received backing from Russia.

