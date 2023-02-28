India receives third S-400 squadron from Russia, will hit deeper inside China, Pakistan

New Delhi: India has received the third squadron of the S-400 air defence system from Russia. This S-400 squadron is being deployed at the border with Pakistan in order to tackle arial attacks on Punjab and northern Rajasthan.

For India, which has to deal with two enemies on two fronts in the form of China and Pakistan, the delivery of the third S-400 squadron is an assurance against any attack from Pakistan.

According to the need or in the event of increasing tension from China, India can also shift its deployment from the western front to the eastern front. The first squadron of S-400 from Russia came to India in December 2021 and the second squadron in April 2022. Despite being caught up in the war against Ukraine, Russia delivered the third squadron in February 2023.

Why is S-400 important for India?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its first S-400 squadron near Pathankot, from where any air attack from China on Ladakh, Himachal and Uttarakhand can be stopped. The same squadron will also be used to counter air strikes from Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The second S-400 squadron has been deployed to protect the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal. Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have completed the S-400 training in Russia and are now ready to deploy the system.

China has many missiles of different distances, which it can use against India. Pakistan has also developed missiles as its main weapon with the cooperation of China. Due to the unstable political situation of Pakistan and the increasing influence of fundamentalists on the army, the apprehensions of using these missiles against India have increased.

China also uses the S-400 system for air defence. That’s why India needed this system for its security. At the same time, India is in danger of air attack from both Pakistan and China, so it needs an air defence system which is accurate as well as of long range. Because by making its rocket force powerful, China has greatly increased the stock of missiles.

S-400 deal between India, Russia

India made a big defence deal with Russia in 2018 for Rs 35000 crore, under which five squadrons of S-400 were to be received from Russia by India. There are 16 vehicles in a squadron. An S-400 system can stop an attack from a variety of enemy weapons including drones and ballistic missiles in an area of 400 km.

How does the S-400 work?

The radar of the S-400 starts tracking the enemy’s air attack from a distance of 500 km and destroys the enemy’s missile when it comes into range. The Indian Air Force (IAF) uses the Israeli Spyder air defence system in addition to the indigenous Akash air defense system, MRSAM, a medium-range missile defense system developed in collaboration with Israel, to intercept air attacks. But with the arrival of the S-400, India’s air defence has become almost impregnable.