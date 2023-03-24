India is fulfilling another resolution of global good through 'One World TB Summit': PM Modi

New Delhi: As a country, the reflection of India’s ideology can be seen in the spirit of Vasudev Kutumbakam i.e the whole world is one family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the ‘One World TB Summit’ in Varanasi on Friday.

This ancient ideology, the Prime Minister said, is giving an integrated vision and integrated solutions to the advanced world of today.

India reaffirms its commitment towards ensuring a TB-free society. Addressing ‘One World TB Summit’ in Varanasi. https://t.co/7TAs2PnxPO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2023

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underlined that the city of Kashi is like an eternal stream that has witnessed the hard work and efforts of humanity for thousands of years. “No matter the obstacle, Kashi has always proved that new ways are created with ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort)”, he remarked.

He also launched various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat, the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), the Family-centric care model for TB and the release of India’s Annual TB Report 2023.

The PM also expressed confidence that Kashi will usher new energy towards global resolutions in the fight against a disease like TB. He noted that as the G20 President, India chose the theme of ‘One Family, One World, One Future’ based on such beliefs. “The theme of G20 is a resolution for the shared future of the entire world”, he said.

The PM also elaborated on a multi-pronged approach against TB in the last 9 years. He listed people’s participation, enhancing nutrition, treatment innovation, tech integration and wellness and prevention such as fit India, yoga, and khelo India type of interventions.

Regarding people’s participation, the Prime Minister talked about the Ni-kshay Mitra Campaign in helping TB patients. He informed that about 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted by citizens and even children aged 1012 years have come forward.

Noting the major challenge of nutrition for TB patients, the Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of Ni-kshay Mitra Campaign in helping TB patients.

He underlined that the government had announced a Direct Benefit Transfer scheme for TB patients in 2018 and as a result, approximately Rs 2000 crores have been directly transferred into their bank accounts for their treatment, where more roughly 75 lakh TB patients have benefitted from this. “Ni-kshay Mitras have now become a new source of energy for all TB patients”, the Prime Minister said.

The government is starting a three months treatment programme for the prevention of TB instead of a 6-month course, he added.

Executive Director of Stop TB, Dr Lucica Ditiu remarked that the summit is taking place in one of the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi to discuss a thousand-year-old disease in the world i.e Tuberculosis or TB.

She said that India has a very high burden of TB but with the best plan, ambition and great implementation of activities. Underlying the global welfare embrace of India’s G-20 presidency, she said that India is on the road to ending TB by 2025 under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“Due to the efforts of countries like India, the number of people who are not getting diagnosis and treatment for TB has gone below 3 million for the first time in history,” she said.

She also urged the Prime Minister to lead and inspire other world leaders in this fight against TB.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.