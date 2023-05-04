India initiates construction of Maldivies Coast Guard harbour, aims to deter Chinese naval incursions

India has started building on the MNDF Coast Guard Harbour and maintenance facility at Sifavaru in the archipelago in an effort to increase bilateral collaboration, particularly in the defence and security sectors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the cornerstone for this project, India’s largest grant-in-aid undertaking in the Maldives, on Thursday after a three-day visit.

According to media reports, the Maldives opposition, led by former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, has been waging a “India out” campaign during the time of Rajnath Singh’s visit.

Yameen Abdul, who is regarded as having close ties to the Chinese, is putting pressure on the current administration of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sever ties with the significant nation in the Indian Ocean region.

Between 2013 and 2018, China was able to establish a solid foothold in the Maldivian economy through the ratification of a free trade agreement and agreements for major infrastructure projects.

The Progressive Party of Maldives and its ruling coalition, led by Yameen Abdul, ruled the country during this time.

India gifts more naval vessels to Maldives

The Maldivian defence forces received a quick patrol boat from India’s defence minister in addition to the aged Huravee.

Notably, Huravee was previously a Trinkat-class patrol ship for the Indian Navy, which was transferred to the Maldives in 2006 after around five years of duty.

In 2018, the ship underwent a renovation at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, Rajnath Singh gave the Maldives a second landing craft that, in the event of an operation, can transport personnel and land equipment on the sand.

Sources claimed that the Coast Guard Harbour and Repair facility was a proposal made by the Maldivian government in 2013.

According to insiders, the project would be finished in two phases over the course of three years.

India has been supplying the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) with a range of systems, including Dornier helicopters and aircraft for maritime surveillance.

Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian colleague Mariya Didi agreed to look into more opportunities for collaboration, especially in the fields of joint exercises, capacity building, and defence trade, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday following their meetings.

They also emphasised the value of exchanging best practises and knowledge in fields like disaster management, maritime security, cyber security, and counterterrorism.

Rajnath Singh and Didi also concurred on the significance of preserving the region’s peace, stability, and security and acknowledged the need to cooperate in order to handle shared security issues.

According to the joint statement, they emphasised the significance of respecting international law and the rules-based international order and expressed their commitment to supporting these principles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.