India holds 100th G20 meet under its presidency of bloc

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that India on Monday celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping.

The 100 meetings have been held across 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India, the ministry said.

“India’s G20 presidency, in the build-up to the New Delhi leaders’ summit on September 9 and 10 has received immense support from G20 members and guest countries for its inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda,” the MEA said.

“The wide ranging, large-scale and enthusiastic participation in India’s G20 meetings is a testimony to the G20 members and invitees coming together under India’s presidency to collectively address contemporary global challenges,” it said in a statement.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India’s presidency that began on December 1 last year.

The second Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held on Monday, according to the MEA.

It said the “in-person” participation during India’s G20 presidency is among the largest ever. “Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, nine invitee countries and 14 international organisations.

“As on date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories. Meetings are being organised across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of state governments and union territories,” the MEA said.

It said India will be hosting foreign delegates for over 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any presidency of the grouping. “All 13 sherpa track working groups, eight finance track work streams, 11 engagement groups and four initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions,” the MEA said.

A new working group on disaster risk reduction (DRR), a new engagement group “Startup 20” and a new initiative chief science advisers’ round table (CSAR) have been operationalised under India’s G20 presidency.

The 11 engagement groups provide a platform for dialogue among the private sector, academia, civil society, youth and women, as well as institutions including the Parliaments, audit authorities and urban administrations.

India’s G20 presidency will continue till November 30.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.

Under India’s G20 presidency, three ministerial meetings have been held till date.

The first finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (FMCBG) was held in Bengaluru on February 24-25, the G20 foreign ministers meeting (FMM) was held in New Delhi on March 1 and 2 and the second FMCBG meeting was held in Washington DC on April 12 and 13. Two sherpa meetings have been held in Udaipur (December 4 to 7 2022) and Kumarakom (March 30 to April 2).

The MEA said the FMCBG, FMM and sherpa meetings saw record, high-level in-person participation from all delegations with ministerial-level dignitaries. “During its presidency, India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries,” the MEA said.

The Voice of Global South Summit held in January was attended by 125 countries, including 18 at heads of state/government level and others at ministerial level.

(With inputs from PTI)

