Mobile data in India is the third cheapest in the world. You will be SHOCKED to know where it is costliest
India has some of the cheapest mobile data plans in the world, with 1GB of mobile data costing about $0.04 or about Rs.13. Only Israel and Italy offer data cheaper than India. People in the US, on the other hand, pay 33X more than what people in India do.
Access to the internet and modern technology has become increasingly vital in today’s world. The cost of data rates plays a significant role in determining the amount of data people can use, with cheaper data plans allowing for greater data usage.
A recent study has compiled a list of typical mobile data costs in various countries. The study provides insights into the affordability and accessibility of mobile data services worldwide. India presently has the third-lowest data rate.
The 10 countries with the cheapest mobile data rates are
- Israel: $0.04
- Italy: $0.12
- India: $0.17
- France: $0.23
- Uruguay: $0.27
- Bangladesh: $0.32
- Pakistan: $0.36
- Turkey: $0.39
- China: $0.41
- Denmark: $0.43
Related Articles
Mobile data rates vary significantly across different countries. Israel stands out with its exceptionally low average cost of just $0.04 (about Rs 3.29) for 1GB of data. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean, has the highest average cost of $41.06 (about Rs 3,376) for 1GB of data.
Average cost of 1GB of mobile data:
🇮🇱 Israel: $0.04
🇮🇹 Italy: $0.12
🇮🇳 India: $0.17
🇫🇷 France: $0.23
🇺🇾 Uruguay: $0.27
🇧🇩 Bangladesh: $0.32
🇵🇰 Pakistan: $0.36
🇹🇷 Turkey: $0.39
🇨🇳 China: $0.41
🇩🇰 Denmark: $0.43
🇲🇾 Malaysia: $0.45
🇮🇩 Indonesia: $0.46
🇷🇺 Russia: $0.48
🇨🇴 Columbia:…
— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 18, 2023
In the case of India, the average cost of 1GB of mobile internet data is among the lowest globally, at just Rs 13.98. This affordability has contributed to the widespread adoption of mobile internet services in the country.
In 2022, India had the fifth cheapest price for 1GB of data.
The range of prices people pay for the same data volume is astonishing. It’s remarkable to observe the disparities in payment among different users. For instance, in Saint Helena, the average cost of data is more than 241 times higher than what users in India pay.
Similarly, individuals in countries such as China, the UK, and the USA have to shell out more than twice, four and a half times, and 33 times the amount paid by users in India for 1GB of data, respectively.
Internet penetration, however, is a different story
Despite the prevalence of smartphones in India in high numbers, Internet penetration or mobile data subscriptions is still low.
The 10 countries with the lowest internet penetration are:
- Eritrea: 1
- Somalia: 2
- Uganda: 6
- South Sudan: 7
- Niger: 10
- Ethiopia: 17
- Bangladesh: 25
- Pakistan: 25
- Kenya: 30
- Nigeria: 36
Individuals using the Internet (% of population):
🇪🇷 Eritrea: 1
🇸🇴 Somalia: 2
🇺🇬 Uganda: 6
🇸🇸 South Sudan: 7
🇳🇪 Niger: 10
🇪🇹 Ethiopia: 17
🇧🇩 Bangladesh: 25
🇵🇰 Pakistan: 25
🇰🇪 Kenya: 30
🇳🇬 Nigeria: 36
🇮🇳 India: 43
🇻🇪 Venezuela: 62
🇮🇩 Indonesia: 62
🇫🇯 Fiji: 69
🇿🇦 South Africa: 70…
— Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) May 18, 2023
Having said that, in the last 10 years or so, the number of mobile data subscribers has risen significantly.
As of now, about 43 per cent of India’s population has access to the internet. Both of our neighbours, India and Bangladesh, are at 25 per cent each.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Riding high on mobile data, Airtel reports 30% rise in Q4 profit to Rs 1,255 cr
Airtel said it continues to accelerate mobile data growth with 46.4 million data customers (20.5 percent of total customers) as on 31 March 2015
Ericsson sees video driving tenfold rise in mobile data by 2021
Swedish telecoms network gear maker Ericsson raised its forecast for mobile data traffic, in a further boost to companies that benefit from rising numbers of consumers viewing online videos on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.
Mobile data use to shoot up to 7GB per month by 2021 says Ericsson study
With rapid increase in the number of smartphones, average mobile data consumption per smartphone in India is expected to increase five times and account for 99 per cent of total traffic from mobile phones by 2021, as per a study by telecom gear maker Ericsson.