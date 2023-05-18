Mobile data in India is the third cheapest in the world. You will be SHOCKED to know where it is costliest

Access to the internet and modern technology has become increasingly vital in today’s world. The cost of data rates plays a significant role in determining the amount of data people can use, with cheaper data plans allowing for greater data usage.

A recent study has compiled a list of typical mobile data costs in various countries. The study provides insights into the affordability and accessibility of mobile data services worldwide. India presently has the third-lowest data rate.

The 10 countries with the cheapest mobile data rates are

Israel: $0.04 Italy: $0.12 India: $0.17 France: $0.23 Uruguay: $0.27 Bangladesh: $0.32 Pakistan: $0.36 Turkey: $0.39 China: $0.41 Denmark: $0.43

Mobile data rates vary significantly across different countries. Israel stands out with its exceptionally low average cost of just $0.04 (about Rs 3.29) for 1GB of data. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean, has the highest average cost of $41.06 (about Rs 3,376) for 1GB of data.

🇲🇾 Malaysia: $0.45

🇮🇩 Indonesia: $0.46

🇷🇺 Russia: $0.48

🇨🇴 Columbia:… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 18, 2023



In the case of India, the average cost of 1GB of mobile internet data is among the lowest globally, at just Rs 13.98. This affordability has contributed to the widespread adoption of mobile internet services in the country.

In 2022, India had the fifth cheapest price for 1GB of data.

The range of prices people pay for the same data volume is astonishing. It’s remarkable to observe the disparities in payment among different users. For instance, in Saint Helena, the average cost of data is more than 241 times higher than what users in India pay.

Similarly, individuals in countries such as China, the UK, and the USA have to shell out more than twice, four and a half times, and 33 times the amount paid by users in India for 1GB of data, respectively.

Internet penetration, however, is a different story

Despite the prevalence of smartphones in India in high numbers, Internet penetration or mobile data subscriptions is still low.

The 10 countries with the lowest internet penetration are:

Eritrea: 1 Somalia: 2 Uganda: 6 South Sudan: 7 Niger: 10 Ethiopia: 17 Bangladesh: 25 Pakistan: 25 Kenya: 30 Nigeria: 36

Having said that, in the last 10 years or so, the number of mobile data subscribers has risen significantly.

As of now, about 43 per cent of India’s population has access to the internet. Both of our neighbours, India and Bangladesh, are at 25 per cent each.

