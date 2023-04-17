'India has such an incredible energy:' Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Indian culture

Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged his enthusiasm for India’s culture and spirit ahead of the launch of the first two Apple retail locations in Mumbai and Delhi this week. “India has such a beautiful culture and incredible energy,” Cook said, adding that “we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

According to him, Apple’s aim is to “enrich lives and empower people all over the world.”

Also read: 25 years of Apple in India: Excited to build upon Apple’s long history in India, says CEO Tim Cook

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Cupertino Tech giant’s incorporation in India. India has emerged as a significant focal market for Apple, from increasing production in India to new environmental measures and a critical milestone in the fast-developing community of Indian developers.

Apple’s environmental push

All active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners have agreed to employ 100 per cent clean energy for Apple operations as part of Apple’s aim to be 100 per cent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030.

Continuing its efforts to incorporate recycled materials into its products, Apple said last week that it will employ 100 per cent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

Also read: Apple’s $7 Billion Bet On India: iPhone production triples in India as China loses big time

The organisation also collaborates with partners in India who are working to conserve the environment and provide access to education and jobs, such as the Akanksha Foundation, EnAble India, and Barefoot College International.

Apple unveiled a new initiative earlier this year in collaboration with Frank Water to promote improved water quality, sanitation, and hygiene outcomes in India.

Apple’s investment in education

Finally, Apple recently launched educational programming in India focused on women’s health as part of the company’s $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, which was established in 2022 to educate supplier employees on new skill development, rights awareness, and other learning opportunities.

Other retailers are worried

As customer mood shifts towards the impending Apple Retail Store, smartphone dealers whose premium sales previously came from Apple iPhones are concerned.

Also read: Black marketers, and private sellers are minting money owing to shortage of iPhone 14 Pro series

“The presence of an Apple Store in the area may also change consumer behaviour; people may prefer to buy it directly from the store. They will benefit from having access to a diverse selection of professional guidance and assistance, customised services, and high-quality experience. It also relies on the pricing and incentives that are available for the goods. Without a doubt, the overall consumer experience will be excellent. “It will be a difficult situation for us, especially during the new launches,” says a retailer based out of Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.A