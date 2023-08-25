India, Greece to strengthen strategic partnership, says PM Modi after talks with Greek counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Greece and India are a natural match and the foundation of the relations between the two countries is ancient and strong.

Addressing the media after holding bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PM Modi said, “Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relation is ancient and strong…”

#WATCH | Athens, Greece | PM Narendra Modi says, “Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologieas and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relation is ancient and… pic.twitter.com/nILbZQ6RHK — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

He said that though an Indian Prime Minister has visited Greece after a long gap of 40 years, the depth and warmth of the relationship between the two ancient civilisations have not decreased.

“After a long gap of 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. Still, the depth and warmth of our relations have not decreased. So, the (Greek) PM and I have decided to take India-Greece relations to a strategic level. We have decided to increase our cooperation in the areas of defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new and emerging technology and skill development and strengthen our strategic partnership.”

#WATCH | Athens, Greece | PM Narendra Modi says, “After a long gap of 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. Still, the depth and warmth of our relations have not decreased. So, the (Greek) PM and I have decided to take India-Greece relations to a strategic level.… pic.twitter.com/6oqnKKhoOB — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

PM Modi said, in the area of defence and security, we have agreed to empower military relations as well as the defence industry.

“Today, we held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security. We have decided that there should also be an NSA-level dialogue platform. PM and I agree that our bilateral trade is increasing rapidly and there is immense potential for an increase in the time ahead too. So, we have decided to double our bilateral trade by 2030,” added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that an agreement has been signed for cooperation in the Agriculture sector.

“To make skilled migration between the two countries easier, we have decided to strike a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement soon…,” he added.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people and President of Hellenic Republic for honouring him with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.

#WATCH | Athens, Greece | PM Narendra Modi says, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people and President of Hellenic Republic for honouring me with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. I accepted this on behalf of 140 crore Indians and expressed my gratitude.” https://t.co/i1DowtQKsr pic.twitter.com/BBQrPOTVXg — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

“I accepted this on behalf of 140 crore Indians and expressed my gratitude,” said the PM.

Welcoming PM Modi’s invitation to visit India, Mitsotakis said that Greece is ready to “proceed side by side in dealing with the challenges of our times.”

“We are ready to proceed side by side in dealing with the challenges of our times, especially in the period of upheaval and war in Ukraine – facts which make it even more necessary to respect the UN Charter…,” said Mitsotakis.

#WATCH | Athens | Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis says, “We are ready to proceed side by side in dealing with the challenges of our times, especially in the period of upheaval and war in Ukraine – facts which make it even more necessary to respect the UN Charter…” pic.twitter.com/bKSQ4c4rkW — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Mitsotakis also congratulated India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface.

“…Congratulations for conquering the south pole of the moon…,” said the Greek Prime Minister.

Earlier, Mitsotakis warmly welcomed PM Modi after his meeting with President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.

The two leaders then discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

During his talks with President Sakellaropoulou, Modi said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind.

“The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,” Modi said, thanking the president for her wishes on India’s successful Moon mission.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

With inputs from agencies