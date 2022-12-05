India, Germany pledge to strengthen cooperation in energy, trade, climate change

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation including energy, trade and climate change.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit. Her visit comes at a time when India assumed the formal chairmanship of the G20 group just four days ago.

Baerbock in her statement described India as Germany’s natural partner. She said that India will play a decisive role in shaping the world order in the 21st century, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, and that traveling to India is like traveling to one-sixth of the world.

“The Government of India has not only set an ambitious target for itself in the G20, but has also set a target for our country. India wants to go further than ever in the energy transition when it comes to expanding renewable energy and Germany stands by India in this,” she said in a statement.

“We are all affected by the impact of the climate crisis, livelihoods have also been damaged in Europe and India, in such a situation, we want to take our cooperation beyond the level of strategic alliance in the economic, climate sector and security policy,” Baerbock added.

“I’m delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change.”

Congratulating India for assuming the G20 presidency, Baerbock said, “India’s G20 Presidency & your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I’d like to thank you for assuming presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it’s a very spl task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment.”

Jaishankar said that topics such as deepening bilateral cooperation including energy, trade and climate change were high on the agenda of discussions during the meeting between the two foreign ministers.

“Germany is our largest partner in the EU. We are today supporting the India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We hope that they will progress well. The third round of negotiations on the FDA has just concluded,” Jaishankar said.

“One issue which also came up with the visa challenges, and we hope that some of these are addressed in the coming months so that the backlog can be cleared. I have every confidence that there will be that effort made by our partner,” he added.

“Today our relationship has matured to a point where our cooperation should be visible more & more to the rest of the world. I also welcome Germany’s decision to participate in the India Pacific Oceans Initiative that we had announced in 2019.”

On Bierbock’s arrival in India on Monday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Welcome to German Foreign Minister Bierbock on his first official visit to New Delhi. It is an opportunity to review progress in our strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

In a statement before her departure for India, Baerbock said, “Visiting India is like visiting a sixth of the world. As early as next year, India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world. There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century — in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. And the fact that India has managed to lift more than 400 million people — almost as many as people in the EU — out of absolute poverty in the last 15 years, is impressive.”

India’s relationship with China and the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences also figured in the dialogue between German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock’s talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday.

Baerbock began her first visit to India on Sunday against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There is no doubt that India will have a decisive influence on shaping the international order in the 21st century – in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Baerbock said.

