India, Germany have strong ties based on shared democratic values: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and Germany have strong ties based on shared democratic values and a deep understanding of each other’s interests.

Speaking at a joint press meeting along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi noted that both nations have a long history of cultural and economic exchange.

“India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries,” PM Modi said.

“We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe,” he added.

Addressing the press meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. @Bundeskanzler

https://t.co/H5cKNXHD9C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2023

PM Modi said that he and German Scholz discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

He stressed that the increasing cooperation between India and Germany is not only beneficial for both nations but also sends a positive message to the world.

“People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in the last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. We’re encouraged by Germany’s interest in these opportunities,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Germany is an important source of investment in India.

“Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other’s interests,” he said.

He further said, “Security and defence cooperation can become an important pillar of our strategic partnership. Together we will continue to strive to fully realize our untapped potential in this sector.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other dignitaries also attended the meeting.

Notably, Scholz arrived today in New Delhi for a two-day visit to India.

PM Narendra Modi welcomed Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for the bilateral talks. Both leaders shook hands as they posed for the cameras.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Olaf Scholz said that India and Germany share “very good relations” and added that he wants to strengthen them.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi received me warmly in sunny New Delhi. It is already our fourth meeting. #India and Germany have very good relations and want to strengthen them. That will be the topic of our talks and, importantly, peace in the world,” Scholz tweeted.

Prime Minister @narendramodi received me warmly in sunny New Delhi. It is already our fourth meeting. #India and Germany have very good relations and want to strengthen them. That will be the topic of our talks and, importantly, peace in the world. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 25, 2023



During his visit, Scholz will also meet President Droupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bengaluru on February 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Scholz’s visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.