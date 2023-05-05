India-France Strategic Partnership: PM Modi accepts Emmanuel Macron's invitation for Bastille Day Parade

India-France Strategic Partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

The invitation was accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi will now attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the Guest of Honour on July 14 this year.

To mark this important milestone, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for the strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation between the two nations. This includes co-operation in a wide range of industries.

(With inputs from agencies)

