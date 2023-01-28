India condemns Jerusalem synagogue shooting, extends support to Israel

New Delhi: India has “strongly” condemned the terror attack that took place in Israel’s Jerusalem on Friday night.

In a statement on Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi slammed the attack and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

“We strongly condemn last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The statement of Arindam Bagchi comes after Israeli police said at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.

Earlier, Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said they are humbled by India’s “wide support” after the terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

According to news agency ANI, the attack took place around 8:15 pm (local time) near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, CNN cited a police statement.

Gilon tweeted, “We are humbled by the wide support from #India following the terror attack in #Jerusalem on Jews going to synagogue on Shabbat. It left 7 dead and 3 wounded. Women, men, old, young. Thanks to the police forces who shot the #terrorist.”

In a statement, the police confirmed that the shooting suspect was killed after police personnel reached the site.

According to the preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police, the incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, CNN reported. Police has identified the shooter as a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.