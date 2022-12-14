New Delhi: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reacted to Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December and called for de-escalation in tensions along the India-China border.

“We call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions in that area do not grow,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson to the UN Secretary-General when he was asked to comment on this issue.

US reacts to India-China clash in Tawang

The United States also commented on the recent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal and said that it is glad to note that there was a quick disengagement of the tension.

“The US is closely monitoring the situation and encouraging India and China to utilise the existing channels to discuss the disputed boundaries,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“We encourage India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries,” Karine Jean-Pierre added.

‘Chinese troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo along LAC’

In his address in parliament on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal’s Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its “firm and resolute” response.

He further said that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured in the clash. “I also assure the House that our Army is capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country. Our Army is ready to tackle any transgression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces,” the Defence Minister added.

Meanwhile, addressing a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday said the two sides have maintained smooth communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels.

According to Indian Army officers, around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC, but the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a “firm and resolute manner”.

“This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” an officer in the Army said.

The both sides, however, immediately disengaged from the area.

News18 quoted government officials saying that the Indian troops were following the routine pre-decided patrolling format, but the Chinese troops initiated an argument over the patrolling area, which was met with an objection from the Indian soldiers.

“The altercation triggered the clash, which lasted for several hours. While troops of both sides have suffered injuries, the number of troops injured in the clash is not yet clear. The injured Indian troops are being provided the required medical treatment,” a government official said.

The official further informed that the Chinese troops have suffered more injuries than their Indian counterparts.

The December 9 clash is the first major between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce face-off in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Notably, it is also the first major incident at the border after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for an unprecedented third five-year term at the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

With inputs from agencies

