India, China abstain from UN General Assembly vote for peace in Ukraine

New York: India, China were among the 32 members of the United Nations General Assembly that abstained from UN vote demanding Russia to “immediately and unconditionally” withdraw troops from Ukraine.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

Drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, the resolution was passed 141-7.

Of the 193-member UNGA, 141 member nations voted in favour of the resolution, seven opposed the resolution and 32 members abstained.

India has largely abstained from voting against Russia in the resolutions introduced at the UNGA, while advocating for peace through diplomatic channels.

Countries that voted against were Belarus, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea.

The resolution underscored the need to reach as soon as possible “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”. It also called upon member states and international organisations to redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the UN Charter.

141 countries called for the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. One year on, the international community stands strong with Ukraine. The call is clear: Russia must end its war of aggression. pic.twitter.com/yUxmT8Xx2B — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 23, 2023

'No solution at cost of human lives'

Abstaining from voting, India reiterated its position in the Russia-Ukraine war and said dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out.

India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj quoted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating that “no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives”.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," she said.

Quoting the Indian Prime Minister, Kamboj said: “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister's statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

She further said that international principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflicts.

Kamboj went on to say that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict would continue to be people-centric. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the UN General Assembly during two days of debate, during which many urged support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a basic principle of the UN Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organisation.

