India bright spot amid global crisis, says WEF Chairman

Davos, Switzerland: The World Economic Forum’s Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in a fractured world, saying that India is a bright spot amid the global crisis.

Speaking after attending an India reception on January 19, during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023, Schwab said that India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders,” said Klaus Schwab. “I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises.”

He also said that India is making significant progress on the most pressing domestic challenges.

The World Economic Forum shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” Schwab said.

In Davos, world leaders continue progress on solutions for the most pressing crises affecting the world. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape. Governments and business must address people’s immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade.

The programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps set the scene for India’s G20 presidency.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 convenes the world’s foremost leaders under the theme, Cooperation in a Fragmented World. For further information, click here.

