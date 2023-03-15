'Independence better than dependence': Jeremy Hunt announces major benefits shake-up for Universal Credit

London: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said that more than 100,000 Universal Credit claimants will need to find employment faster or face having their benefits cut.

In his budget speech, Hunt announced plans to raise the minimum amount claimants must work before having to engage with government jobs coaches, The Sun reported.

“Independence is always better than dependence, which is why a Conservative government believes those who can work, should,” he said, according to reports.

Hunt noted he is raising ‘Administrative Earnings Threshold’ from 15 to 18 hours per week, which means people currently working fewer than 18 hours will have fresh requirements to meet with DWP officials to find more work.

If a person fails to do so, he/she will face the risk of having their benefits cut.

“Sanctions will be applied more rigorously to those who fail to meet strict work-search requirements or choose not to take up a reasonable job offer.

“And for those working low hours, we will increase the Administrative Earnings Threshold from the equivalent of 15 hours to 18 hours at National Living Wage for an individual claimant, meaning that anyone working below this level will receive more work coach support alongside a more intensive conditionality regime,” he said.

