London: In UK, it takes burglars to carry up to 27 break-ins and criminals to commit eight knife offences before they are jailed, ministry of justice revealed in a report.

Despite laws requiring judges to immediately imprison offenders for a third offense, data acquired under freedom of information laws shows that burglars are also evading custody.

And despite the “one strike and out” legislation, which mandates immediate prison terms for a second offense, criminals who are found guilty of knife crime offences are only sentenced to prison after committing their eighth felony.

Additionally, according to recent MoJ statistics acquired by MailOnline, the greatest number of prior convictions for knife possession occurred in 2020 with eight, followed by seven and five in 2021. It was seven in 2018.

In terms of burglaries, the data revealed that in 2019, a criminal’s highest amount of prior burglaries for which they were found guilty before being imprisoned was 27. It was 20, 18, and 13 in 2020, 2018, and 2021, respectively.

The report came after the news that all 43 chief constables in England and Wales signed a historic agreement last year to respond to complaints of home invasions regardless of where or what was stolen.

The deal came after it emerged that an average of 774 burglaries go unsolved every day, and that the prosecution rate is as low as 1.7 per cent in some areas.

Reacting to the shocking data, Tory MP Priti Patel criticised “disgraceful” soft policing, calling it the cause of more serious crimes and arguing that harsher punishments are required as a deterrent.

The former home secretary, who once stated that she wanted criminals to “feel terror” when they committed crimes, now calls for automatic prison terms for repeat offenders.

In the five years leading up to 2022, 1.76 million burglaries were recorded in England and Wales, according to The Mail, but 1.41 million of the cases were resolved without a suspect being named.

“It is disgraceful to see the courts letting so many off with soft sentences,” Patel told The Telegraph.

“Judges and magistrates are failing to use the laws that have been put in place to send offenders to jail when they commit numerous crimes, and victims of crime are suffering as a result,” she said.

“Our police officers work tirelessly to prosecute offenders, and it is horrifying to see that work undermined by the courts’ refusal to imprison hoodlums, burglars, and dangerous offenders,” says one police officer.

Additionally, statistics made public by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) in 2021 revealed that just 9% of offenders are prolific offenders, defined as those with 15 or more convictions or sanctions.

Despite getting 52% of all convictions and more than twice as many custodial sentences as their less productive counterparts, this is the case.

But since 2010, average sentence lengths have grown nearly every year, and between 2020 and 2021, convictions increased by 17%.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice responded to the most recent data by saying: “While sentencing is a matter for the independent court, these figures precede significant legal changes that introduced harsher penalties for the most serious and frequent offenders.

