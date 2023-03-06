In Pakistan’s Balochistan, police van blown to bits in suicide bombing, 9 killed

Quetta: A bomb blast in the Balochistan Constabulary in the Bolan district on Monday has killed at least nine policemen and wounded over 13.

The attack occurred on the Kambri bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway and targetted a vehicle of security forces.

A report by The Express Tribune quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Bolan Mehmood Notizai saying that as per the preliminary evidence, the explosion could have been a suicide attack. However, the exact nature of the attack will be ascertained after investigation.

The injured people were being rushed to a nearby hospital. The bomb disposal squads and security personnel were at the site when the last report came in.

Emergency was imposed in the hospitals of Quetta and Sibi.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan blast

The blast targetting the Balochistan Constabulary personnel occurred when they were returning from duty in Sibi Mela. The truck overturned with the intensity of the explosion.

The condition of some of the injured is reportedly critical and officials say that there is a possibility of increase in the death toll.

Terrorist elements creating unrest

Condemning the attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said, “Terrorist elements wanted to accomplish their wicked aims through cowardly actions, adding that they were conspiring to keep Balochistan under-developed by creating unrest and instability in the province.”

“All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support,” the chief minister said

“The sacrifices of the martyred will not go to waste,” he promised.

The attack comes within days after two Balochistan Levies personnel were among six people killed in three separate attacks in different areas of Balochistan.

Balochistan Levies Force is a community force in the province of Balochistan. It operates as one of two primary law enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining law and order in the province. The levies force has jurisdiction in most districts of Balochistan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.