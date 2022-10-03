New Delhi: She went to ask for her salary, but this Hindu labourer in Pakistan’s Bahwalpur got brutalised by her Muslim landlord, instead.

The woman, wife of bonded labourer Gangaram, was hoisted upside down, beaten, gang-raped by six or seven men.

This is yet another instance which stands testimony to the absolutely dismal record of Pakistan when it comes to atrocities against minorities, especially Hindus.

The incident took place at Bhawalpur in Punjab’s Pakistan after the woman, Savitri Bai (name changed), went to Muslim landlord Mohammad Akram to ask for wages. Akram later went to the woman’s house with weapons and threatened her. He then kidnapped her and she was gang-raped and beaten.

In a video, Savitri Bai said, “He kidnapped me and took me to an unknown place. Over their they stripped me naked and kept beating me.”

She further said that they had covered my face and kept beating me.

She added that she had gone there to get wages but “instead of clearing the dues, they told me that they will thrash me if I ask for money.”

Reports say that the accused landlord has been trying to cover up the matter by getting into negotiation with doctors treating the victim.

A case has been registered and three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Local media reports claim that the woman was beaten up on false allegation of theft.

The woman was taken to a hospital where the doctor refused to treat her. He also denied giving any medical certificate to her.

Soon after the incident came to fore, people from the Hindu community took to the streets to protest against the atrocities.

The agitators demanded a fair probe into the matter and also sought stringent action against the attackers and the doctor.

For the unversed, in Pakistan, incidents of abduction, murder, rape and forced conversion of minorities keep coming up frequently. Controversial Islamic blasphemy laws are being misused against Hindus and other minorities in the country.

With inputs from agencies

