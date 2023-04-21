In major blow to Rishi Sunak, UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after months of bullying allegations

London: UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned from PM Rishi Sunak’s cabinet on Friday, following the conclusion of an investigation into bullying allegations levelled against him by subordinates for months.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Raab said he accepted the report by Mark Tolley KC– which had found evidence of bullying.

Raab was accused of bullying behaviour during his tenure in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments. The senior Conservative MP had faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with British civil servants, including claims, first revealed by the Guardian, that he bullied and belittled his staff, driving some to tears or causing them to be taken ill before meetings.

The resignation of Raab (a close political ally), is a major blow to Indian-origin prime minister Rishi Sunak who will now have to answer crucial questions over his judgment after allowing his deputy to stay in the post while an investigation by Adam Tolley KC, a leading employment barrister, was ongoing.

Tory leaders have also voiced concern that Sunak’s handling of the row, soon after the Nadhim Zahawi tax affair, will further undermine his pledge to instil “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” of his government as he tries to move on from the controversial era of his predecessor Boris Johnson.

During much of the probe earlier, Raab had consistently denied any bullying of civil servants, including some in senior roles, and said he would vigorously contest the formal complaints about his behaviour as justice secretary and, previously, as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.