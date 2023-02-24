In latest tranche of military aid, Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Stockholm: In its latest tranche of military support to help Kyiv push back the Russian onslaught, Sweden will donate up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks and HAWK anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, the Nordic country’s government said on Friday.

“The Swedish tanks reinforce the Leopard 2 contribution that other European countries make. Coordination of support is ongoing with international partners donating Leopard 2 or other tanks,” the Swedish government said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the invasion, Poland said it had delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine already and was prepared to deliver more as quickly as possible.

Warsaw’s commitment to its neighbour has been instrumental in persuading key European allies to donate heavy weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks, a move opposed by several governments, including Germany, until recently.

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson told the media that the war in Ukraine had entered an intensive phase and that Sweden would do all it could to deliver the military equipment soon.

The tanks and the HAWK systems will be Sweden’s 11th support package to Ukraine and includes important parts for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system in co-operation with Germany, the government statement said.

On Friday, Ukrainians paid tribute to fallen loved ones and pledged to fight on till victory, Russia said its forces were making gains in battle in eastern Ukraine as its invasion entered a second year with no end in sight.

