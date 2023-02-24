In latest tranche of military aid, Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The tanks and the HAWK systems will be Sweden’s 11th support package to Ukraine and includes important parts for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system. Earlier on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the invasion, Poland said it had delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine already
Stockholm: In its latest tranche of military support to help Kyiv push back the Russian onslaught, Sweden will donate up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks and HAWK anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, the Nordic country’s government said on Friday.
“The Swedish tanks reinforce the Leopard 2 contribution that other European countries make. Coordination of support is ongoing with international partners donating Leopard 2 or other tanks,” the Swedish government said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the invasion, Poland said it had delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine already and was prepared to deliver more as quickly as possible.
Warsaw’s commitment to its neighbour has been instrumental in persuading key European allies to donate heavy weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks, a move opposed by several governments, including Germany, until recently.
Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson told the media that the war in Ukraine had entered an intensive phase and that Sweden would do all it could to deliver the military equipment soon.
The tanks and the HAWK systems will be Sweden’s 11th support package to Ukraine and includes important parts for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system in co-operation with Germany, the government statement said.
On Friday, Ukrainians paid tribute to fallen loved ones and pledged to fight on till victory, Russia said its forces were making gains in battle in eastern Ukraine as its invasion entered a second year with no end in sight.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson to cut 8,500 jobs worldwide
The Swedish company said most of the layoffs would be implemented in the first half of 2023 and the rest in 2024, as it accelerated its $860 million cost saving plan announced at the end of 2022
Sweden: Over 900 children were kidnapped; half of them trafficked to Iraq and Syria
Reports in Swedish media say, in the past five years, at least 1,151 people have been abducted or illegally detained in another country. 235 of them are over 18 – many of them young adults
Netherlands claim their F-35 jets intercepted three Russian fighters near Poland
"After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners