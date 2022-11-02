New Delhi: In what seems to be a unique form of protest against the oppressive and authoritarian Islamic regime in Iran, schoolgirls and boys have now begun knocking turbans off clerics on streets as part of anti-regime protests in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s arrest and custodial death a couple of months back for not wearing proper headgear.

“These days I’ve been receiving many videos from inside Iran where schoolgirls and boys knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-regime protests. Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after the regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters,” a tweet by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, who has been actively chronicling the anti-regime protests, read.

In the accompanying video posted along with the tweet, a young girl can be seen running up behind a cleric walking down a nearly empty street and knocking his turban off. The girl does not stop to look back and continues running, while the shocked Islamic cleric can be seen stooping to pick up his turban. Knocking off turbans from unsuspecting clerics close to the regime has turned into a movement for schoolboys and girls who so far had not formed the crux of the protests, being mainly led by varsity students.

These days I’ve been receiving many videos from inside Iran where schoolgirls & boys knock turbans off clerics as part of anti regime protests.

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/guoOrwIhca — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 2, 2022

Across Iran, particularly in Tehran, thousands have taken to the streets protesting the death of the young Kurdish woman soon after she was taken into custody by Iran’s infamous morality police. Amini, 22, died on 16 September, three days after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country’s rigid Islamic dress code for women. Her death triggered unprecedented protests in Iran which though non-violent initially soon turned violent leading to loss of several civilian lives.

Students in several universities in Tehran and other Iranian cities have been protesting for weeks since Amini's death, often chanting anti-regime slogans for which they have been hunted and also killed in violent protests which have rocked the core of the Islamic rule in Iran. Universities have become epicentres of the agitation and are an important part of the demonstrations, which have seen many firsts including men taking an active part in protests meant to fight for human rights for women.

For the women leading the protests, the hijab, a must in Iran has become a symbol of oppression and thousands of women have taken to the streets in Tehran and other cities without covering their heads or faces challenging the strict dress code of the Iranian government and as an extension the very authority of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the West Asian country.

According to media reports emerging out of Iran, more than 270 people have been killed so far in the brutal crackdown on protesters by the Islamic regime in an attempt to curb the protests which have already spiralled out of control and spread across the length and breadth of the country. Last week, the Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force in Iran issued a warning to surging protestors hinting at public trials in Tehran in what can be seen as one of the first legal steps being thought of by the Iranian government to stop the protests, now in their seventh week.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.