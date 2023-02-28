In grim throwback to Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws', missing Argentine's bones, flesh found inside a shark

Argentina: Bones and flesh of a man who went missing earlier this month seem to have been discovered inside a shark.

The last time Diego Barria, a 32-year-old father of three, was seen driving his all-terrain vehicle was on February 18 near the Chubut province shoreline in southern Argentina.

The local coastguard received a report from two fishermen early on Sunday morning that they had captured three school sharks not far from where Mr. Barria’s car had been discovered.

The fishermen had claimed that “when they were cleaning sharks, they discovered human remains in one of them,” according to law enforcement officer Daniela Millatruz, who was in charge of the search for him.

She continued that Mr. Barria’s family knew him “because of a tattoo that surfaced in one of those remains,” though they will also undergo DNA testing to verify his identity.

Investigations are ongoing, but it is unclear what exactly occurred because Mr. Barria’s wrecked car was discovered two days after he vanished on a beach close to Rocas Coloradas.

We believe Diego was engaged in an accident, and we are looking into whether a vehicle was present, according to Ms. Millatruz.

The shark was about 1.5 metres long, according to Cristian Ansaldo, the director of the Comodoro Rivadavia police department, and it is most likely that Mr. Barria “had an accident and was dragged.”

He claimed that the weekend Mr. Barria vanished, there had been a significant tidal wave.

