In Europe’s Slovakia, man’s private zoo turns into his graveyard as lions eat him

There is no doubt that human-animal bonds are mutually beneficial and they usually foster dynamic relationships which last over time, but there are times when a particular situation can go awry and then there might be fatal consequences, especially where wild animals are concerned.

In a naturally adapted process, when animals meet the needs of humans, they receive reciprocated love and attention from them. But when norms are broken and wild animals are domesticated, there might be repercussions which are usually dangerous.

Joseph B, popularly known as Joe Exotic of Europe, was killed at his own zoo by animals he owned in one such tragic incident.

The bones discovered on his premises confirmed the gruesome event. Joseph, a resident of Oskerda in Slovakia, had built a private zoo and his own pets are believed to have killed him. According to media reports, Joseph was repeatedly attacked and ultimately eaten by wild animals living in the vicinity of his neighbourhood.

Joseph B passed away on May 16.

When he couldn’t be seen for a long time, people started suspecting that something was not quite right. Upon investigation, some bones were found at his zoo. Two to four leftover bones helped identify his body. At the time when the incident took place, Joe had presumably walked to the lion’s enclosure to feed them meat. He was attacked by the lions suddenly. Besides some of Joseph’s bones, the rest were devoured by the wild animals.

The Sun reported that Joseph was granted a licence to breed animals. However, the licence expired in 2019. It was strange that Joseph didn’t renew it. In addition to not talking to anyone, he neglected to feed his animals and kept them in a horrible condition for days.

It is a well-known fact that his animals have attacked humans before. In 2019, a woman who loved his animals and regularly visited them was also attacked by the animals.

Currently, the wild animals are under the care of animal welfare workers in the district.

