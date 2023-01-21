In China, nearly 80% of population is now infected with Covid-19, say scientists

Beijing: Prominent Chinese scientists have revealed that nearly 80% of the population in mainland China are now infected with the Covid-19 virus thereby reducing the possibility of a massive outbreak in the mainland and rural areas over the next two or three months.

The mass movement of tourists during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday may spread the virus, even causing a spike in infections in some areas, but a second Covid-19 wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the Weibo social media platform on Saturday.

Thousands of Chinese are travelling across the country for holiday reunions that had been halted for more than three years due to the pandemic. The mass movement of people throughout mainland China and even abroad raised apprehensions of fresh outbreaks especially in rural provinces that are less equipped to deal with such large outbreaks.

National Health Commission experts are of the opinion that China has passed the peak of large numbers of Covid-19 patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions.

According to reports, nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals as of January 12, roughly a month after China abruptly dismantled its zero-Covid policy, according to government data.

Some experts, however, said that the death toll probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excluded those who died at home, and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing Covid-19 as a cause of death.

