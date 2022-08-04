In Canada Police's list of most violent criminals, nine of 11 men are of Punjab origin

These 11 men are connected to a slew of killings and shootings throughout British Columbia, and the public has been cautioned not to approach them

New Delhi: Police in British Columbia, Canada, have issued a rare warning about 11 men who have been linked to extraordinary levels of gang violence. The public has been cautioned not to approach them.

According to CTV News Vancouver, these 11 men are connected to a slew of killings and shootings throughout the province. Nine of the 11 males are of Punjabi descent.

The CFSEU Asst. Cmdr. Manny Mann said that it is quite likely that a rival mobster will target them with violence, and that the males mentioned pose a threat to their friends and family as well as bystanders.

A public safety warning has been issuing in partnership with @VancouverPD @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence #endganglife pic.twitter.com/Nt57E3SVmz — CFSEU-BC (@cfseubc) August 3, 2022

Mann then vowed to seize their property, including their vehicles, in order to disrupt their alleged criminal activity.

"We want British Columbians to know their faces," he said.

The names in the list are:

Shakiel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28) ,Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravnder Sarma (35) ,Barinder,Dhaliwal (39), Andy St. Pierre (40), Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35), Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Samroop Gill (29), Sumdish Gill (28), and Sukhdeep Pansal (33)

According to CBC News, the CFSEU, gang-related conflicts in the Lower Mainland have resulted in homicides and attempted homicides in public areas in recent months, and police expect the violence to continue. It is urging the public to avoid these people, whom it believes may be targets of future violence.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Vancouver Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson revealed that the brother of two persons on the list had already been killed. Last month, Meninder Dhaliwal was fatally shot outside a Whistler hotel.

Wilson said that the announcement is not about naming and shaming. It is about identifying these men in the interest of public safety.

