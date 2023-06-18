In Austria, three teenagers with links to IS plot attack on Vienna's Pride parade

In a significant security intervention, Austrian authorities announced on Sunday that they successfully averted a potential attack targeting Vienna’s Pride parade. The authorities apprehended three teenage boys who were believed to have connections with the Islamic State.

The arrest occurred prior to the commencement of the parade, an annual event that attracts a crowd of approximately 300,000 people, as reported by local broadcaster ORF.

The intelligence service had been closely monitoring the suspects after receiving advanced information about their alleged plans.

Subsequent house searches conducted on Saturday led to the discovery of compelling evidence, including weapons, which prompted the St Poelten public prosecutor’s office to order the arrest of the trio.

The individuals aged 14, 17, 20, whose identities have not been disclosed, were Austrian citizens of Bosnian and Chechen descent. Notably, one of the suspects was already known to the police.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of Austria’s domestic intelligence service, revealed that the teenage boys had become radicalized through online channels and exhibited sympathies towards the Islamic State group.

Parade organizers were informed about the incident on Sunday, but they opted to avoid causing panic among participants. Haijawi-Pirchner emphasized that there was no immediate danger to the safety of the parade attendees throughout the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

