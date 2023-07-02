In Australia, psychiatrists now prescribing psychedelic drugs for mental health

Australia has become the first country to permit its psychiatrists to prescribe psychedelics to individuals suffering from depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Starting from Saturday, Australian doctors are now able to prescribe doses of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, to treat PTSD. In addition, psilocybin, the active component in ‘magic’ mushrooms, can be administered to individuals with difficult-to-treat depression.

These two drugs have been added to the list of approved medications by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia.

The announcement, made in February and implemented on 1 July, surprised some scientists in the country.

This move has placed Australia at the forefront of research in this field, according to Chris Langmead, the deputy director of the Neuromedicines Discovery Centre at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He also stated that there have been very few advancements in the treatment of persistent mental health issues in the past 50 years.

The cultural acceptance of psychedelics has led to the approval of measures in two US states: Oregon became the first state to legalize the adult use of psilocybin, while Colorado’s voters decriminalized psilocybin in 2022.

In a recent radio interview, Joe Biden’s younger brother acknowledged that the US President has been open-minded about the potential benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated psilocybin as a “breakthrough therapy” in 2018, which expedites the development and review process of drugs for treating serious conditions. Psychedelic researchers have received federal grants, including at Johns Hopkins University. The FDA also released draft guidance last month for researchers conducting clinical trials on psychedelic drugs for various medical conditions.

Despite this, the American Psychiatric Association has not endorsed the use of psychedelics in treatment, noting that the FDA has not yet reached a final determination. Medical experts in the US and other countries, including Australia, have emphasized the need for more research on the efficacy and risks of psychedelics, which can induce hallucinations.

The cost of these drugs in Australia is estimated to be around 10,000 Australian dollars (approximately £5,200) per patient for treatment.

