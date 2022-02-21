In a first, SmartWater used to convict domestic abuser: New way UK is protecting women

SmartWater, a forensic liquid that only shows up under ultraviolet light, has traditionally been used to catch burglars and thieves

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with SmartWater.

This is the first time that the technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser.

Here’s what you need to know about this new technology,and how it was used in this particular case to safeguard a woman from her abuser:

What is SmartWater?

SmartWater is a forensic liquid that is invisible to the naked eye but glows under UV light.

The substance stays on the skin for up to six weeks and on clothing for much longer and categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed.

In the past, SmartWater has been used to protect property and deter thieves by being applied to high value items.

If the valuables are stolen and later recovered, their original owner can be traced after a laboratory testing of a sample.

According to the company behind the product, SmartWater has helped bring down domestic burglary by 25 per cent, with over 5,000 fewer burglary victims as a result.

Moreover, SmartWater has been used in protecting antiquities and reducing the thefts of antiques. In fact, scientists have used SmartWater on some of Syria’s most treasured historical artefacts under threat of imminent theft. Also, hundreds of thousands of priceless artefacts in several museums in Iraq have been protected from the threat of theft and looting by marking them with the spray.

Explaining how SmartWater is unique and helps in preventing thefts, Rachael Oakley, the director of SmartWater's intelligence unit, was quoted by BBC as saying, "It is made up of a combination of rare elements that would never be found naturally anywhere else in the world. Every bottle has a different amount of those particles within it and each batch is unique, meaning we can tell categorically which batch of liquid is found."

Use in domestic abuse cases

Seeing its use in preventing thefts, Lee Berry, detective superintendent of West Yorkshire Police, came up with the concept of using SmartWater in domestic abuse cases.

She stated that domestic violence is usually difficult to prosecute, and the majority of these crimes take place behind closed doors. "It can be one word against another. We can track someone back to a spot if we forensically mark them. We will know who is the perpetrator," Berry was quoted as saying by BBC.

As a pilot program, 200 women across England were given SmartWater package, which included a hand-held canister for spraying, a gel for door handles and gates, and an automatic trap that sprays the liquid if someone approaches the house.

Reports state that West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Staffordshire Police forces are all using the kit, which costs about £150 a month per person, as part of their strategy to fight domestic violence.

The first conviction

Using this technology, a man from Wakefield, West Yorkshire was arrested and convicted of domestic abuse — a first ever. In this case, the man was harassing his ex-partner and breaching his non-molestation order.

When he turned up and tried to get into the house, she sprayed the coded liquid from a canister from the protection of her window. The SmartWater helped officers to catch the man, as it forensically placed him at the scene of the crime.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and given a two-year restraining order.

Reaction

Most people who used this technology told the police that they feel safer. A whopping 94 per cent of people said that they would recommend it to others.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.