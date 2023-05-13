Imran Khan pledges to maintain good ties with Pakistan Army Chief
Khan said that he has never made disparaging remarks about Munir, and added that he swore to maintain a good relationship with the army commander, after coming to power
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has pledged that he will maintain good relations with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, once he comes to power, reported ARY News.
Khan said that he has never made disparaging remarks about Munir, and added that he swore to maintain a good relationship with the army commander, after coming to power.
He claimed that the army chief was being misinformed about him by others. He also said he had already sent the army chief a message, according to ARY News.
“After reaching court, it came to my knowledge that people were killed. I had already warned about the consequences if I am arrested,” said Imran Khan.
According to the PTI chief, people expressed their rage over his arrest. He acknowledged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) personnel displayed a decent attitude while he was in their custody.
Khan earlier denied that a deal had been made during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi that had taken place the day before, according to ARY News.
The former prime minister told the journalists that President Alvi did not carry “anyone’s message” and that no agreement had been reached.
Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the court for “upholding the Constitution,” as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) prohibited authorities from detaining PTI Chairman Imran Khan in any cases–even those that are undisclosed–registered across the nation till Monday (May 15).
The PTI chief also said that when a crowd hits the streets without the supervision of a leader, it gets ‘out of control’.
He added that he had warned the government to not lead the country towards ‘anarchy’. “I kept warning that if Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka, it will go out of everyone’s hands,” Khan said, ARY News reported.
Notably, Imran Khan returned to his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, reported Geo News. He was greeted all the way to Lahore by PTI supporters.
The arrest of Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 9 May triggered violent protests across the country. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court intervened, nullified his arrest, and ordered his release. Taking advantage of this ruling, Khan sought bail in multiple cases against him at the IHC, and he received a favourable outcome.
With inputs from agencies
