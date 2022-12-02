Imran Khan offers to negotiate for general elections, says Pakistan govt unresponsive

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he had made an offer to the government to sit and negotiate to decide dates for the General Election in the country, but the incumbent government did not accept his party’s offer.

“Now we are left with the only option of dissolving the assemblies and then this government will have to arrange elections in 60 per cent of Pakistan,” Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief further said that during his tenure the Pakistani economy was growing at 6 per cent, and unless political stability returned to the country economic stability would not follow.

“There is no road map to do it, the default risk has reached 100% in Pakistan. The whole world is saying that we are going to default, all the provinces including Punjab, are not getting money from the federation, street crimes are increasing due to inflation. Ishaq Dar, who had promised to fix everything, is now sitting quietly,” he added.

Khan has also directed party leaders and social media teams to ensure that there is no criticism of the Army and its new chief General Asim Munir, media reports said on Friday.

General Munir on 24 November replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan indicated that political stability is not possible in Pakistan without elections and stressed that the government should give a date for the elections, otherwise the assemblies will have to be dissolved.

“Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi has assured that when I will convey my decision to him, they will dissolve the assembly,” Khan said.

The PTI chief also indicated that negotiations with the government will not be held backdoor anymore but out in the open. “The Pakistan government should sit down with us and talk about the date of a new general election,” he reiterated.

Given Khan’s recent remarks, it looks like that he is in no mood to dissolve the assemblies anytime soon.

