Imran Khan lobbies in America, Dem lawmaker writes letter of ‘concern’ to Antony Blinken

Washington: United States Congressman Brad Sherman has written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing concerns over issues related to human rights situation and democracy in Pakistan.

In the letter, shared on Twitter, Sherman talked about “democracy in Pakistan”, and more specifically, the alleged “political victimisation” of the former PM Imran Khan’s political party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The California lawmaker said: “I know human rights are a priority for you, and I recognised your commitment and the Administration’s work on democracy, human rights, and rule of law. The United States does not involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters — I respect its constitution and its democratic process — but we must not shy away from raising our voice when the human rights of the Pakistani people are at stake.”

Sherman is among four US lawmakers with whom Khan has spoken to in less than a month, urging them to support his demand for free and fair elections in Pakistan.

The US lawmaker, through his three-page letter, asked President Joe Biden to “guide the US’ Pakistan policy toward a greater commitment to human rights and to use all diplomatic channels to urge Pakistani authorities to investigate the alleged abuses and to hold accountable anybody who may be responsible”.

He asked Blinken to reaffirm the US position that the Pakistani government should respect the right to speak, organise, and demonstrate peacefully.

“It is critical that we see a calm, orderly, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan where Pakistanis can have a free and open political dialogue… I am particularly alarmed by incidents over the last year, especially the alleged torture and even sexual abuse of political figures such as former PM Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqui,” Sherman wrote.

See below my letter to @SecBlinken regarding Democracy in #Pakistan. Thanks @DrMahmood40 for being such a good adviser, and also for arranging my most recent telephone call with #ImranKhan. pic.twitter.com/qsRAKhX4Oe — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 11, 2023

Sherman also expressed concern over Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's remarks for "insinuating" that the Imran Khan "will be eliminated from the political arena.

"Equally concerning are the multiple cases against Khan, the use of force against his supporter, the detention of protesters under sweeping counter-terrorism laws, and the closing space for free speech," the lawmaker said.

In March, the Democratic party congressman had released a video message, in which he urged the US administration to support democracy and human rights in Pakistan, sounding alarm over what he said, the “alleged custodial torture and sexual abuse of political figures” such as PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati.

Sherman went on to say that the delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections is "another sign of skirting democratic processes".

