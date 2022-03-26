Imran Khan likely to resign tomorrow at public rally in Islamabad

This comes after it was found out that Khan's PTI received prohibited/foreign funding or funding worth USD 7,322,678, and illegal funding from 349 foreign companies and 88 individuals of foreign origin

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to resign at the public rally in Islamabad on Sunday, according to sources, amid chances of his arrest in the foreign funding case on Monday.

At the rally, he is likely to announce early elections and ask for a caretaker government, sources said.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that Khan will not face a no-confidence motion.

Sources said the Army too has lost trust in him because of his alleged attempts to divide the army through a social media campaign and deliberate delay in extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure in 2019.

Last Wednesday, Khan had said he will not resign at any cost and claimed to have a "surprise" up his sleeve for the Opposition, even as at least three allies of the ruling coalition had indicated to vote against his government during the no-trust motion.

‘NO TRUST’

On March 8, around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

In the 342-member National Assembly, Khan’s PTI needs at least 172 members on its side to remain in the government. Around two dozen dissident lawmakers of ruling PTI have come out in the open ahead of the voting against Khan, with the government accusing the opposition of horse-trading.

WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?

On Friday, Pakistan National Assembly's crucial session on the no-trust motion against Khan was adjourned without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the session was adjourned till 4pm on 28 March due to the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khayal Zaman on 14 February.

Several prominent Opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari were in the house to participate in the much-anticipated session.

The speaker said the decision on taking up the no-confidence motion would be taken in the next session. The voting on the resolution should be held at least three to seven days after it has been laid before the National Assembly, according to rules.

THE FOREIGN FUNDING CASE

According to the report submitted before the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khan's PTI received prohibited/foreign funding or funding worth USD 7,322,678, which includes over 2.1 million dollars from one offshore company alone and illegal funding from 349 foreign companies and 88 individuals of foreign origin, reported Dawn.

The illegal money received in cash or cheques amount to Rs 852,023,076, including Rs 25.61 million collected in cash in the PTI chairman's office. In addition, GBP 94,616 and 27,260 euros were received from prohibited/foreign sources.

The facts concealed from the ECP by the PTI included concealment of dozens of bank accounts maintained in Pakistan and abroad, the report said.

