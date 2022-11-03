New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at and injured on Thursday at a protest rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container-mounted-truck carrying Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

The former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was seen with a bandage on his right leg and being helped into an SUV, after intermittent firing during his protest march in Gujranwala. Later, the police shifted him to a bullet-proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack and he was taken to a local hospital.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Scenes of chaos and confusion broke out near Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after several gunshots were fired, local channel Geo News reported. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and the police have shifted him to an unknown location.

According to the local media, several people attending the rally are believed to be injured. Initially, the local media reported that Khan was safe while other people were injured. But, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

Reports have emerged that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

