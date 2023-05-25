Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, other PTI leaders barred from travelling abroad

Amid the political crisis in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has decided to add names of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and around 80 members of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a no-fly list, according to reports.

Among those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam among others, Samaa TV reported.

The names were put in the list on the recommendation of the institutions concerned. This was done after the police department, National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department requested the Ministry of Interior to include these names to the no-fly list.

The May 9 violent protests in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan have triggered mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the protests, the unruly supporters and workers of PTI reportedly stormed and torched state installations across the country. The violent protests, which went on for nearly three days, claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured dozens of others, forcing the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to suspend internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation, Geo News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.