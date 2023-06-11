Imran Khan faces new case in land acquisition scandal, taking total to over 140 cases

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan faced another legal case on Sunday linked to the fraudulent acquisition of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at extremely low prices through deceit in Punjab province.

The number of cases against the 70-year-old leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has now surpassed 140 since his removal from office in April of the previous year.

The charges against Khan encompass a range of offenses, including terrorism, incitement to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption, and fraud.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab has lodged the latest case against Khan, as well as his sister Uzma Khan, her husband, and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

According to the ACE, Khan and the other suspects are accused of illicitly acquiring 5,261 kanals of valuable land in Layyah district, Punjab, at significantly discounted rates.

The land was purchased for PKR 13 crores, despite its actual value being estimated at PKR 6 billion (600 crores).

The ACE further stated that the suspect, leveraging political influence, seized 500 kanals of land from local residents who had been living there for many years.

In an attempt to apprehend Uzma and her husband, a raid was conducted in Lahore’s Zaman Park area on Sunday; however, they managed to evade arrest.

The prime suspect in the case is Uzma since the land, spanning over 5,000 acres, is registered in her name.

Imran Khan, a former cricketer turned politician, was removed from power in April last year after facing a no-confidence vote.

He alleged that the vote was part of a conspiracy led by the United States, aimed at targeting him due to his independent foreign policy decisions involving Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

