Imran Khan calls PTI parliamentary board meet to discuss ticket distribution for next election

To be chaired by Imran Khan, the meeting comes after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly

Islamabad: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board on Tuesday to discuss ticket distribution in the next election.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Imran Khan, comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Notably, while the federal cabinet stands dissolved, Imran Khan will continue to perform his duties as the prime minister, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

The development comes as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Following this, Imran Khan in his address to the nation called the no-trust motion against him a "foreign agenda".

"It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don't get disturbed, the God is looking over the nation," local media quoted Imran Khan as saying.

"The Speaker has decided to use his authority. I have sent advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies," he added.

In line with Imran Khan's proposal, President Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

