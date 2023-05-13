Imran Khan blames Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir for his 'abduction'

Imran Khan blamed Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for his “abduction” on 9 May from Islamabad High Court. The former prime minister also accused that the actions by the general were maligning the military.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was granted bail in a graft case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday. The court also barred authorities from arresting Imran Khan till 15 May.

Imran Khan escalated his campaign against the powerful military of Pakistan moments after he got bail

‘No democracy in Pak Army’

“It’s not the security agencies. It’s one man, the Army chief [Asim Munir]. There is no democracy in the Army. The Army is getting maligned with what is happening,” Imran Khan said, replying to a question by a BBC correspondent about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him.

“And he [the Army chief] is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him… All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified,” alleged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday while he was undergoing a biometric process before a hearing in IHC. The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the Pakistan Army.

‘Seems martial law has been declared’

Reportedly, Imran Khan is first politician to get relief from the Supreme Court. The court had never granted bail to any other politician till date.

“I am sitting in the Islamabad High Court. They had no justification to arrest me. I was abducted. They showed me a warrant for the first time after taking me to jail. This happens only where there is a law of the jungle and where the Army abducts [people],” he said.

“Where is the law? Where are the police? It seems that martial law has been declared [in the country],” Imran Khan said.

‘Tortured & beaten’

Talking to foreign media in the court premises, Imran Khan alleged that he was tortured and hit by a baton on his head at the time of his arrest.

He, however, described his treatment while he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as “fair”.

The former Pakistan PM said that what happened after his arrest was beyond his control. “How could I be blamed for those incidents that happened while I was in custody?” he wondered while responding to his critics who were blaming him for violent protests and damage to private and public property during the countrywide agitation.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

With inputs from PTI

