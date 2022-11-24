Imran Khan-baiter Asim Munir is Pakistan's next army chief. All you need to know about him

Islamabad: Lt General Syed Asim Munir was appointed as the new Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army on Thursday. The newly-anointed general is the 11th chief of the Pakistan Army since the Islamist nation was carved out of erstwhile British India in 1947.

He was preceded by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had held office for five days shy of six years.

General Syed Asim Munir takes over the reigns of the Pakistan Army chief at a critical time with the country facing a severe financial crisis even as it struggles to recover from devastating floods that have ravaged a third of the impoverished nation.

Regular clashes with the Afghan Taliban on the border with Afghanistan and increasingly bold attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as Pakistan Taliban – is another cause for concern.

Let us look at some crucial information regarding General Syed Asim Munir and the high points of his career.

– General Munir entered service after passing out of the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla. General Munir

was one of the brightest cadets in the 17th course of the OTS and was the recipient of the Sword of Honour.

– He was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment and served in the Northern Areas as a brigadier under his predessecor General Bajwa as part of the X Corps of the Pakistan Army.

– General Munir is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second-highest honour bestowed upon both civilians and personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces by the government of Pakistan.

– General Syed Asim Munir was appointed DG of the Pakistan Army’s Military Intelligence wing in early 2017 before becoming ISI Director General in October 2018.

– He was removed as ISI chief by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan who appointed his favourite Lt General Faiz Hamid as the head of the ISI.

– General Munir was posted to the GHQ as Quartermaster General in 2020. It was from here that he went on to become the top commander of the Pakistan Army.

– While being posted in Saudi Arabia as a Lt Colonel, General Munir memorised the Quran and attained the title of ‘Hafiz-e-Quran’.

