Imran Khan accuses former Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa of assassination plot

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of conspiring to assassinate him.

Imran Khan has claimed that General Bajwa wanted to kill him and impose emergency in Pakistan. He levelled allegations against former Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa during an interview with Pakistani TV channel Bol News on Wednesday.

Imran Khan in his cricketer style said that he has now decided to play out of the crease. He told that he would hold a press conference on Thursday (January 5) and would make some revelations about the murderous attack on him in Wazirabad.

“Messages are being sent to me and I am being warned not to talk about General Bajwa now as he has retired. After the attack, the opponents were claiming that the assassination attempt was done in religious hatred

and then I had said that it was a conspiracy,” Imran Khan said.

“General Bajwa wanted another extension of his tenure. In such a situation, they wanted to get me killed and impose emergency in Pakistan,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that people expressed such hatred against General Bajwa, which was not expressed even against General Yahya Khan.

He said that history will forget Yahya and remember Bajwa. He reiterated his demand for registering an FIR for the murderous attack on him and appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of it. The PTI chief said he would visit Sindh as soon as he recovers.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Punjab government on Wednesday said that ‘three shooters’ were sent to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the lines of the way former Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated.

Punjab Home Minister Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November 3 attack on Khan found that at least three shooters were sent to kill Imran Khan.

Chaudhary said that the assassination plot was hatched on the lines of the assassination of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. Liaquat Ali Khan was shot twice in the chest while addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi in 1951. His killer was also shot dead by the police on the spot.

