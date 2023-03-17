IMF makes more demands, puts Pakistan at mercy of 'friendly' nations
Although Ishaq Dar did not name the countries concerned, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and China had pledged financial relief to Pakistan during the IMF review
Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told Pakistan to secure the fulfillment of financial commitments by ‘friendly nations’ such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and China before it restarts a much needed financial bailout package for the crisis-hit south Asian country.
These countries had promised to support Pakistan during the IMF review and Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar told the country’s parliament that the IMF “is asking they should actually complete and materialize those commitments.”
Pakistani publication The News quoted officials as saying that the IMF has placed the ball in Pakistan’s court for securing 100% commitment from bilateral partners before the global financial body gives its nod to the Staff Level Agreement (SLA).
This is the latest in a long list of demands imposed on Pakistan by the IMF.
According to media reports, Ishaq Dar has claimed that the government of Pakistan has met all the demands put forward by the IMF so far. These include raising taxes, prices of fuel and gas and interest rates.
US tries to step in as Taliban, Baloch attacks force China to flee Pakistan
Chinese citizens working on projects by the China government in Pakistan have faced a series of attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - also known as the Pakistani Taliban - and Baloch groups
Pakistan seeks assurance from Saudi Arabia to secure additional deposits from IMF, World Bank
Saudi deposits nod is crucial for clinching the IMF deal as Pakistan facing difficulty in its talks with IMF due to China-US hostility and IMF is reluctant to give any time frame for finalising the deal while the country is in economic chaos
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of creating hurdles in revival of IMF programme
Shehbaz Sharif said that the creation of chaos on roads is part of Imran Khan's agenda which aims at "fanning the fire of instability in the country"