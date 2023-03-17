IMF makes more demands, puts Pakistan at mercy of 'friendly' nations

Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told Pakistan to secure the fulfillment of financial commitments by ‘friendly nations’ such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and China before it restarts a much needed financial bailout package for the crisis-hit south Asian country.

These countries had promised to support Pakistan during the IMF review and Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar told the country’s parliament that the IMF “is asking they should actually complete and materialize those commitments.”

Although Ishaq Dar did not name the countries concerned, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and China had pledged financial relief to Pakistan during the IMF review. However, so far all these nations have failed to fulfil their commitments to Pakistan.

Pakistani publication The News quoted officials as saying that the IMF has placed the ball in Pakistan’s court for securing 100% commitment from bilateral partners before the global financial body gives its nod to the Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

This is the latest in a long list of demands imposed on Pakistan by the IMF.

According to media reports, Ishaq Dar has claimed that the government of Pakistan has met all the demands put forward by the IMF so far. These include raising taxes, prices of fuel and gas and interest rates.

