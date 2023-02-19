World

IMF has no solution to Pakistan’s problems, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif 

According to reports, Pakistan faces record inflation and low foreign exchange reserves. The country's foreign exchange reserves are slightly over $3 billion- not enough for 10-15 days of imports

FP Staff February 19, 2023 17:35:24 IST
IMF has no solution to Pakistan’s problems, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif 

Islamabad: With the economic crisis deepening in Pakistan, defence minister Khawaja Asif said that the country has already defaulted and the IMF does not have the solution to our problems.

Holding ‘everyone’ including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians responsible for it, he said “you may have learnt that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country.”

Speaking at a private college ceremony in Sialkot, he said the present situation was the outcome of least regard for the Constitution and the rule of law during the last seven decades.

Asif also lashed out at the former PTI government saying that terrorists were brought to Pakistan two and a half years ago which eventually resulted in the current wave of terrorism.

According to reports, Pakistan faces record inflation and low foreign exchange reserves. The country’s foreign exchange reserves are slightly over $3 billion- not enough for 10-15 days of imports.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has recently blamed the “negligence” of Pakistan’s security forces and intelligence agencies for the soaring number of incidents of terrorism in the country.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 17:35:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cash-strapped Pakistan, IMF fail to reach agreement to unlock bailout funds
World

Cash-strapped Pakistan, IMF fail to reach agreement to unlock bailout funds

However, Pakistan's finance secretary appeared optimistic that a deal would soon be reached to stave off bankruptcy, amid soaring inflation and a shortage of raw industry materials

Pakistan’s crisis is only going to worsen: What happens if the country defaults
World

Pakistan’s crisis is only going to worsen: What happens if the country defaults

New York-based global ratings agency Fitch has warned that the ‘possibility of a default’ is real in Pakistan. If the country cannot repay commercial debt, its ability to import goods will be hit. This will lead to higher inflation, industrial losses, and a rise in unemployment

Pakistan’s ‘mini-budget’ gives major shocker to common man: How petrol, ghee, cigarettes have become unaffordable
World

Pakistan’s ‘mini-budget’ gives major shocker to common man: How petrol, ghee, cigarettes have become unaffordable

To please the IMF, Pakistan has unleashed misery on its people already grappling with inflation. With an increase in GST, the cost of ghee, cold drinks, and cigarettes will rise. Fuel prices have hit a historic high with petrol costing Rs 272 per litre