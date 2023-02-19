IMF has no solution to Pakistan’s problems, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
According to reports, Pakistan faces record inflation and low foreign exchange reserves. The country's foreign exchange reserves are slightly over $3 billion- not enough for 10-15 days of imports
Islamabad: With the economic crisis deepening in Pakistan, defence minister Khawaja Asif said that the country has already defaulted and the IMF does not have the solution to our problems.
Holding ‘everyone’ including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians responsible for it, he said “you may have learnt that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country.”
Speaking at a private college ceremony in Sialkot, he said the present situation was the outcome of least regard for the Constitution and the rule of law during the last seven decades.
Asif also lashed out at the former PTI government saying that terrorists were brought to Pakistan two and a half years ago which eventually resulted in the current wave of terrorism.
PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has recently blamed the “negligence” of Pakistan’s security forces and intelligence agencies for the soaring number of incidents of terrorism in the country.
