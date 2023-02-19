IMF has no solution to Pakistan’s problems, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif 

Islamabad: With the economic crisis deepening in Pakistan, defence minister Khawaja Asif said that the country has already defaulted and the IMF does not have the solution to our problems.

Holding ‘everyone’ including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians responsible for it, he said “you may have learnt that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country.”

Speaking at a private college ceremony in Sialkot, he said the present situation was the outcome of least regard for the Constitution and the rule of law during the last seven decades.