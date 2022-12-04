IFFI row takes murky turn as Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon threatened via Twitter message

New Delhi: IFFI row took a murky turn on Saturday after Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon shared on Twitter a screenshot of an anti-semitic message he received amid the row over the comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film by an Israeli filmmaker.

I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in 🇮🇳, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion🙏. https://t.co/y06JJNbKDN — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) December 3, 2022

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Gilon tweeted that it was one of the few direct messages (DMs) that he received.

“Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction. According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information,” he tweeted.

In another tweet he said, “I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in 🇮🇳, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion.”

Israeli film director Nadav Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the recent International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stirred massive controversy by terming the Vivek Agnihotri ‘The Kashmir Files’ “vulgar” and a “propaganda”.

Later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted, and said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered.

‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Agnihotri, centres on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in the early 1990s. It was screened at the festival on 22 November under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI.

With inputs from agencies

