Over the past few months, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been dodging rumours of him and his family owning an emerald mine, leaving him pretty annoyed with what he calls ‘baseless’ claims.

At a time when Musk holds the position of being among the richest people in the world, rumours have suggested that he got a major financial backup from his father, with the help of the emerald mine. The rumours further gained more momentum after Musk’s father, Errol in an interview also admitted to using emeralds from an “under the table” mine in Zambia to support his son.

Musk who has been continuously denying such rumours recently took to Twitter and made an offer of a million Dogecoin to anyone who could prove the existence of such a mine. In reply to a Twitter page’s post that claimed that Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine and further also offered 69.420 Doge to all the media outlets, publishing false information, Musk tweeted, “I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence!”

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

The bounty roughly translates to around $84,000. Notably, this is not the first time when Elon Musk has reacted to the mine rumours. Earlier in January, a visibly annoyed Musk wrote on Twitter, “The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying. Like where exactly is this thing anyway!?”

The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh). Like where exactly is this thing anyway!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2023

Prior to this, the Twitter CEO while denying owning an emerald mine also claimed that he made his way through college with a lot of student debt and couldn’t even afford a second-hand PC. However, Elon Musk’s statements along with his father’s have left all of us pretty confused.

Elon Musk’s father on owning an emerald mine

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk not only confirmed the existence of the mine but also said that it helped “bankroll” his son’s career. Stating that he can prove it existed, Errol also said that all of his kids know about it including Elon. The billionaire even saw the emeralds at their home and knew his father was selling them.

Errol further went on to admit that his mining business had no formal agreements, which is why Elon has been denying the family owning any formal mine.

