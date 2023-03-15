If Putin wins ‘more conflict is coming’: Senator Graham warns US against turning back on Ukraine

New Delhi: Hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that Russia’s war in Ukraine should not be one of America’s “vital national interests”, Senator Lindsey Graham warned the US against turning its back on Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Graham said, “If Putin loses in Ukraine, then the world resets in all the right ways.”

“If he wins in Ukraine and the west capitulates just like in the past, more conflict is coming,” he added.

If Putin loses in Ukraine, then the world resets in all the right ways. If he wins in Ukraine and the west capitulates just like in the past, more conflict is coming. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 14, 2023

“When it comes to Putin, you either pay now or pay later,” Graham said, adding, “If you do not understand that success by Putin in Russia invites aggression by China against Taiwan, then you have seriously miscalculated one of the most obvious nexuses in the world.”

Not a “vital” national interest: DeSantis on Ukraine

DeSantis, who is likely to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, had on Monday said that continued support from the United States for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion is not a “vital” national interest.

While DeSantis has previously criticised what he called a “blank check” policy for US aid to Ukraine, this is his most direct and expansive answer on the issue yet.

The governor’s stance puts him in line with former President Donald Trump and at odds with other top Republicans and potential 2024 candidates who have shown ardent support for Ukraine.

“While the US has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Community Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis said in a statement to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“The Biden administration’s virtual blank check funding of this conflict for ‘as long as it takes,’ without any defined objectives or accountability, distracts from our country’s most pressing challenges,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

