‘If not made to wear hijab, women may roam streets naked in summers’: Iran cleric warns
Mohammad Nabi Mousavifard said that the government should not back down in enforcing the hijab mandate
Tehran: An Iranian cleric has asked authorities to ensure every woman wears the hijab before they come out “naked” during summer.
Mohammad Nabi Mousavifard added that the government should not back down in enforcing the hijab mandate.
“We have to pay for the preservation of religious values, even if we need to go to court several times,” he said according to a report by Iran International.
“People and social service providers should stop giving services to people without hijab; People should give women with improper hijab warnings and not be indifferent, otherwise they will come to the street naked in the summer,” the cleric added.
As Iran continues to be rocked by protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly, a number of women have given up their hijabs to defy the rules set by the Islamic Republic.
Imam says less rain result of women without hijab
Last month, An Iranian imam blamed women who don’t wear hijab for the lack of rainfall in the country which has in turn triggered a water crisis.
Mohammed-Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani, a close aide of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said that by breaking the mandatory rule of wearing a hijab, women in the Islamic Republic have “caused a lack of precipitation across the country.”
The imam further emphasised that all those who don’t wear a headscarf must be confronted by the state.
“It is not possible to imagine that we are living in an Islamic country when we enter some institutions, shopping malls, pharmacies, etc.!” he said while suggesting that authorities should warn shops and malls to deter the entrance of those women who defy the mandatory hijab rules.
